All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|56
|.597
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|.574
|3½
|Toronto
|77
|60
|.562
|5
|Baltimore
|73
|65
|.529
|9½
|Boston
|67
|72
|.482
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|71
|65
|.522
|_
|Chicago
|71
|68
|.511
|1½
|Minnesota
|69
|68
|.504
|2½
|Kansas City
|56
|83
|.403
|16½
|Detroit
|53
|85
|.384
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|49
|.645
|_
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|12
|Los Angeles
|60
|78
|.435
|29
|Texas
|59
|78
|.431
|29½
|Oakland
|50
|89
|.360
|39½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|New York
|87
|52
|.626
|½
|Philadelphia
|76
|62
|.551
|11
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|29½
|Washington
|49
|90
|.353
|38½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|73
|66
|.525
|8
|Chicago
|58
|80
|.420
|22½
|Cincinnati
|56
|80
|.412
|23½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|86
|.372
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|94
|43
|.686
|_
|San Diego
|77
|62
|.554
|18
|Arizona
|65
|72
|.474
|29
|San Francisco
|65
|73
|.471
|29½
|Colorado
|60
|79
|.432
|35
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 4, Texas 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 10, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 3
Atlanta 6, Seattle 4
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 13, Arizona 10
Atlanta 6, Seattle 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-7), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.