Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 56 .597 _
Tampa Bay 78 58 .574
Toronto 77 60 .562 5
Baltimore 73 65 .529
Boston 67 72 .482 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 71 65 .522 _
Chicago 71 68 .511
Minnesota 69 68 .504
Kansas City 56 83 .403 16½
Detroit 53 85 .384 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 89 49 .645 _
Seattle 77 61 .558 12
Los Angeles 60 78 .435 29
Texas 59 78 .431 29½
Oakland 50 89 .360 39½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 87 51 .630 _
New York 87 52 .626 ½
Philadelphia 76 62 .551 11
Miami 57 80 .416 29½
Washington 49 90 .353 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 58 .583 _
Milwaukee 73 66 .525 8
Chicago 58 80 .420 22½
Cincinnati 56 80 .412 23½
Pittsburgh 51 86 .372 29

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 94 43 .686 _
San Diego 77 62 .554 18
Arizona 65 72 .474 29
San Francisco 65 73 .471 29½
Colorado 60 79 .432 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 10, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, Arizona 10

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up