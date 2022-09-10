All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 83 56 .597 _ Tampa Bay 78 58 .574…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 83 56 .597 _ Tampa Bay 78 58 .574 3½ Toronto 77 60 .562 5 Baltimore 73 65 .529 9½ Boston 67 72 .482 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 71 65 .522 _ Chicago 71 68 .511 1½ Minnesota 69 68 .504 2½ Kansas City 56 83 .403 16½ Detroit 53 85 .384 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 89 49 .645 _ Seattle 77 61 .558 12 Los Angeles 60 78 .435 29 Texas 59 78 .431 29½ Oakland 50 89 .360 39½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 87 51 .630 _ New York 87 52 .626 ½ Philadelphia 76 62 .551 11 Miami 57 80 .416 29½ Washington 49 90 .353 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 81 58 .583 _ Milwaukee 73 66 .525 8 Chicago 58 80 .420 22½ Cincinnati 56 80 .412 23½ Pittsburgh 51 86 .372 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 94 43 .686 _ San Diego 77 62 .554 18 Arizona 65 72 .474 29 San Francisco 65 73 .471 29½ Colorado 60 79 .432 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 10, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, Arizona 10

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

