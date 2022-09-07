RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 81 54 .600 _
Tampa Bay 76 58 .567
Toronto 75 60 .556 6
Baltimore 72 64 .529
Boston 67 70 .489 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 64 .522 _
Minnesota 68 65 .511
Chicago 68 68 .500 3
Kansas City 55 82 .401 16½
Detroit 51 85 .375 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 87 49 .640 _
Seattle 77 59 .566 10
Los Angeles 60 76 .441 27
Texas 59 76 .437 27½
Oakland 50 86 .368 37

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 51 .625 _
New York 85 51 .625 _
Philadelphia 74 61 .548 10½
Miami 55 79 .410 29
Washington 48 88 .353 37

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 80 56 .588 _
Milwaukee 71 64 .526
Chicago 57 78 .422 22½
Cincinnati 53 80 .398 25½
Pittsburgh 50 84 .373 29

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 93 42 .689 _
San Diego 75 62 .547 19
San Francisco 65 69 .485 27½
Arizona 65 70 .481 28
Colorado 58 79 .423 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 6

Texas 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

Navy Safety Command will use surprise inspections, stand down authority to prevent future accidents

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up