All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|.567
|4½
|Toronto
|75
|59
|.560
|5½
|Baltimore
|71
|64
|.526
|10
|Boston
|67
|70
|.489
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|64
|.522
|_
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|.511
|1½
|Chicago
|68
|67
|.504
|2½
|Kansas City
|55
|82
|.401
|16½
|Detroit
|51
|84
|.378
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|48
|.644
|_
|Seattle
|76
|59
|.563
|11
|Los Angeles
|59
|76
|.437
|28
|Texas
|58
|76
|.433
|28½
|Oakland
|50
|85
|.370
|37
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|Atlanta
|84
|51
|.622
|½
|Philadelphia
|74
|61
|.548
|10½
|Miami
|55
|79
|.410
|29
|Washington
|48
|88
|.353
|37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|80
|56
|.588
|_
|Milwaukee
|71
|63
|.530
|8
|Chicago
|57
|78
|.422
|22½
|Cincinnati
|53
|80
|.398
|25½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|84
|.373
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|92
|42
|.687
|_
|San Diego
|74
|62
|.544
|19
|San Francisco
|65
|68
|.489
|26½
|Arizona
|65
|69
|.485
|27
|Colorado
|57
|79
|.419
|36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
Houston 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Morris 0-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 0
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
