RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 81 54 .600 _
Tampa Bay 76 58 .567
Toronto 75 59 .560
Baltimore 71 64 .526 10
Boston 67 70 .489 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 64 .522 _
Minnesota 68 65 .511
Chicago 68 67 .504
Kansas City 55 82 .401 16½
Detroit 51 84 .378 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 87 48 .644 _
Seattle 76 59 .563 11
Los Angeles 59 76 .437 28
Texas 58 76 .433 28½
Oakland 50 85 .370 37

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 85 51 .625 _
Atlanta 84 51 .622 ½
Philadelphia 74 61 .548 10½
Miami 55 79 .410 29
Washington 48 88 .353 37

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 80 56 .588 _
Milwaukee 71 63 .530 8
Chicago 57 78 .422 22½
Cincinnati 53 80 .398 25½
Pittsburgh 50 84 .373 29

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 42 .687 _
San Diego 74 62 .544 19
San Francisco 65 68 .489 26½
Arizona 65 69 .485 27
Colorado 57 79 .419 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Houston 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 0

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up