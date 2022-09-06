All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 81 54 .600 _ Tampa Bay 76 58 .567…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 81 54 .600 _ Tampa Bay 76 58 .567 4½ Toronto 75 59 .560 5½ Baltimore 71 64 .526 10 Boston 67 70 .489 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 70 64 .522 _ Minnesota 68 65 .511 1½ Chicago 68 67 .504 2½ Kansas City 55 82 .401 16½ Detroit 51 84 .378 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 87 48 .644 _ Seattle 76 59 .563 11 Los Angeles 59 76 .437 28 Texas 58 76 .433 28½ Oakland 50 85 .370 37

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 85 51 .625 _ Atlanta 84 51 .622 ½ Philadelphia 74 61 .548 10½ Miami 55 79 .410 29 Washington 48 88 .353 37

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 80 56 .588 _ Milwaukee 71 63 .530 8 Chicago 57 78 .422 22½ Cincinnati 53 80 .398 25½ Pittsburgh 50 84 .373 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 92 42 .687 _ San Diego 74 62 .544 19 San Francisco 65 68 .489 26½ Arizona 65 69 .485 27 Colorado 57 79 .419 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Houston 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 0

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

