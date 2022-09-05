LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 80 54 .597 _
Tampa Bay 74 58 .561 5
Toronto 73 59 .553 6
Baltimore 71 62 .534
Boston 67 68 .496 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 64 .515 _
Minnesota 68 64 .515 _
Chicago 67 67 .500 2
Kansas City 55 80 .407 14½
Detroit 51 83 .381 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 86 48 .642 _
Seattle 76 58 .567 10
Texas 58 75 .436 27½
Los Angeles 58 76 .433 28
Oakland 50 85 .370 36½

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 85 50 .630 _
Atlanta 84 51 .622 1
Philadelphia 73 61 .545 11½
Miami 55 78 .414 29
Washington 47 87 .351 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 79 55 .590 _
Milwaukee 70 63 .526
Chicago 56 78 .418 23
Cincinnati 53 79 .402 25
Pittsburgh 49 84 .368 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 41 .692 _
San Diego 74 61 .548 19
San Francisco 64 68 .485 27½
Arizona 64 69 .481 28
Colorado 57 78 .422 36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 0

Boston 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Hill 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 14-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Miami 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-6) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 12-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

