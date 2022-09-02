LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Sports » Barcelona closes deal with…

Barcelona closes deal with defender Marcos Alonso

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona sealed the signing of left back Marcos Alonso on Friday.

Alonso terminated his contract with Chelsea before the end of the transfer deadline on Thursday and was free to sign with another club.

Barcelona signed the 31-year-old Spaniard on a contract until the end of the season and with a buyout clause of 50 million euros ($49.7 million).

“I have been in several talks with Barça throughout my career,” Alonso said. “And now I am here at last. I’m very happy and looking forward to starting. The only team that was ever in my head was Barça.”

Alonso, whose father played for Barcelona from 1982-87, spent six seasons with Chelsea. He began his career with Real Madrid before playing in England and Italy.

Alonso is the seventh signing by Barcelona in this transfer window.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up