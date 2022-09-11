War in Ukraine: Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive | Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days | Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped | Eastern Ukraine towns hit in overnight strikes
Baffert wins record 16th Del Mar Futurity with Cave Rock

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 10:37 PM

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Cave Rock won the $302,000 Del Mar Futurity by 5 1/4 lengths on Sunday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record 16th victory in the Grade 1 race in which he finished 1-2.

Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Cave Rock ran seven furlongs in a stakes-record time of 1:20.99 on closing day at the seaside track north of San Diego. He lowered the old mark of 1:21.29 set by Declan’s Moon in 2004.

Baffert tied Phil D’Amato for the trainers’ title with 19 wins each at the 31-day summer meet. It was Baffert’s eighth title at Del Mar, but his first since 2003.

Hernandez won the jockeys’ title.

Havnameltdown, also trained by Baffert, finished second in the race for 2-year-olds. Skinner was another 4 1/4 lengths back in third.

Longtime Baffert clients Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman own the first and second-place finishers.

Cave Rock paid $2.80 to win as the 2/5 favorite. He earned $180,000 for the win.

