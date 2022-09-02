LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Sports » Aspas stays hot, leads…

Aspas stays hot, leads Celta to another Spanish league win

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Veteran striker Iago Aspas added to his great start to the season by scoring twice in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 rout of last-placed Cádiz in the Spanish league on Friday.

The double took Aspas’ tally to five goals from four matches, putting him at the top of the scoring list ahead of the weekend games. Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias have four each.

The result kept Cádiz as the only team yet to win a point or score. The team from southern Spain, which just barely avoided relegation last season, has been outscored 10-0 in its losses to Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Athletic Bilbao and Celta.

The 35-year-old Aspas scored in the 56th and 75th minutes for Celta. Óscar Rodríguez found the net in the 62nd at Balaídos Stadium.

On Saturday, Real Madrid and Betis meet in a showdown between the only league teams with a perfect start. Another high-profile matchup will pit a Barcelona that is carrying momentum against a Sevilla that is yet to win. Atlético Madrid, coming off two wins and a loss, visits Real Sociedad.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up