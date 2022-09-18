Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » Sports » American defender John Brooks…

American defender John Brooks makes debut for Benfica

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 9:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American defender John Brooks made his debut for Portugal’s Benfica on Sunday night, entering in the 89th minute of a 5-0 win over visiting Maritimo in Lisbon.

Brooks, 29, signed a one-year contract on Sept. 1 after leaving Germany’s Wolfsburg at the end of last season. He was an used substitute in the first three matches he dressed for Benfica, two in the Champions League and one in the Portuguese league.

After appearing in two of the first three World Cup qualifiers last September, Brooks was dropped by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter and has not been selected for the national team since.

Gonçalo Ramos scored a pair of goals for Benfica, and Rafa Silva, David Neres and Julian Draxler had one apiece.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up