Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Photos as Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Huge line to view coffin
Home » Sports » Almada scores, Gudino earns…

Almada scores, Gudino earns shutout as Atlanta beats Orlando

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute and Raul Gudino stopped three shots as Atlanta United earned a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Pedro Gallese saved three shots for Orlando.

Both teams play on Saturday. Atlanta (10-12-9) hosts the Philadelphia Union, while Orlando (12-12-6) hosts Toronto.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

Bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing advances out of House committee

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

White House releases post-SolarWinds federal software security requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up