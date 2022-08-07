Wyndham Championship Scores

Saturday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $7.3 million Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Third Round Sungjae Im 63-69-65—197 John…

Sungjae Im 63-69-65—197 John Huh 61-71-66—198 Joohyung Kim 67-64-68—199 Brandon Wu 64-67-68—199 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63—200 Taylor Moore 69-67-64—200 Russell Henley 67-65-69—201 Anirban Lahiri 66-67-68—201 Davis Riley 67-66-68—201 Brian Stuard 65-68-68—201 Ben Griffin 69-69-64—202 Max McGreevy 68-67-67—202 Matthew NeSmith 66-69-67—202 Richy Werenski 70-65-67—202 Aaron Wise 65-70-67—202 James Hahn 70-68-65—203 Russell Knox 70-69-64—203 Martin Laird 69-67-67—203 Ryan Moore 65-66-72—203 Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65—203 Cameron Percy 65-70-68—203 Andrew Putnam 70-64-69—203 Will Zalatoris 71-66-66—203 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70-68—204 Scott Brown 70-66-68—204 Luke Donald 70-68-66—204 Billy Horschel 67-69-68—204 Satoshi Kodaira 68-66-70—204 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-71-66—204 Yannik Paul 71-66-67—204 Kevin Tway 67-69-68—204 Justin Lower 72-66-66—204 Blake McShea 69-65-70—204 Peter Malnati 64-72-69—205 J.T. Poston 66-70-69—205 Brett Drewitt 67-67-71—205 Chesson Hadley 69-66-70—205 Tyrrell Hatton 68-67-70—205 Scott Piercy 69-70-66—205 Scott Stallings 67-71-67—205 Corey Conners 70-69-66—205 Charley Hoffman 68-68-69—205 Zach Johnson 67-68-70—205 Aaron Rai 70-69-66—205 Robert Streb 69-69-67—205 David Lipsky 68-69-69—206 Alex Smalley 65-70-71—206 Martin Trainer 67-67-72—206 Keith Mitchell 68-68-70—206 Justin Rose 73-66-67—206 Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68—206 Ben Kohles 65-70-71—206 Brendon Todd 68-71-67—206 Kramer Hickok 66-70-70—206 Sam Ryder 67-70-69—206 Lucas Glover 70-66-71—207 Bo Hoag 68-69-70—207 Lee Hodges 66-71-70—207 Kelly Kraft 66-73-68—207 Doc Redman 68-71-68—207 Patrick Rodgers 69-70-68—207 Jared Wolfe 68-70-70—208 Stewart Cink 68-70-70—208 Chris Gotterup 70-69-69—208 Stephan Jaeger 69-70-69—208 Henrik Norlander 69-67-72—208 Chez Reavie 68-71-69—208 Callum Tarren 70-69-69—208 Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72—209 Michael Gligic 65-73-71—209 Brian Harman 67-69-73—209 Harry Higgs 68-69-72—209 Mark Hubbard 70-69-70—209 Si Woo Kim 69-68-72—209 Chris Stroud 69-70-70—209 Adam Svensson 70-69-70—209 Jason Dufner 66-73-71—210 Joseph Bramlett 70-69-72—211 Rory Sabbatini 68-71-72—211 Nick Taylor 67-71-73—211 Jonathan Byrd 70-69-73—212 Adam Scott 68-70-74—212 David Skinns 70-69-73—212 Joel Dahmen 69-68-76—213 Shane Lowry 71-68-74—213 C.T. Pan 68-70-75—213 Hayden Buckley 72-67-WD

