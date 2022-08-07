WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Sports » Wyndham Championship Scores

Wyndham Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 11:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $7.3 million

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Third Round

Sungjae Im 63-69-65—197
John Huh 61-71-66—198
Joohyung Kim 67-64-68—199
Brandon Wu 64-67-68—199
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63—200
Taylor Moore 69-67-64—200
Russell Henley 67-65-69—201
Anirban Lahiri 66-67-68—201
Davis Riley 67-66-68—201
Brian Stuard 65-68-68—201
Ben Griffin 69-69-64—202
Max McGreevy 68-67-67—202
Matthew NeSmith 66-69-67—202
Richy Werenski 70-65-67—202
Aaron Wise 65-70-67—202
James Hahn 70-68-65—203
Russell Knox 70-69-64—203
Martin Laird 69-67-67—203
Ryan Moore 65-66-72—203
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65—203
Cameron Percy 65-70-68—203
Andrew Putnam 70-64-69—203
Will Zalatoris 71-66-66—203
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70-68—204
Scott Brown 70-66-68—204
Luke Donald 70-68-66—204
Billy Horschel 67-69-68—204
Satoshi Kodaira 68-66-70—204
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-71-66—204
Yannik Paul 71-66-67—204
Kevin Tway 67-69-68—204
Justin Lower 72-66-66—204
Blake McShea 69-65-70—204
Peter Malnati 64-72-69—205
J.T. Poston 66-70-69—205
Brett Drewitt 67-67-71—205
Chesson Hadley 69-66-70—205
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67-70—205
Scott Piercy 69-70-66—205
Scott Stallings 67-71-67—205
Corey Conners 70-69-66—205
Charley Hoffman 68-68-69—205
Zach Johnson 67-68-70—205
Aaron Rai 70-69-66—205
Robert Streb 69-69-67—205
David Lipsky 68-69-69—206
Alex Smalley 65-70-71—206
Martin Trainer 67-67-72—206
Keith Mitchell 68-68-70—206
Justin Rose 73-66-67—206
Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68—206
Ben Kohles 65-70-71—206
Brendon Todd 68-71-67—206
Kramer Hickok 66-70-70—206
Sam Ryder 67-70-69—206
Lucas Glover 70-66-71—207
Bo Hoag 68-69-70—207
Lee Hodges 66-71-70—207
Kelly Kraft 66-73-68—207
Doc Redman 68-71-68—207
Patrick Rodgers 69-70-68—207
Jared Wolfe 68-70-70—208
Stewart Cink 68-70-70—208
Chris Gotterup 70-69-69—208
Stephan Jaeger 69-70-69—208
Henrik Norlander 69-67-72—208
Chez Reavie 68-71-69—208
Callum Tarren 70-69-69—208
Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72—209
Michael Gligic 65-73-71—209
Brian Harman 67-69-73—209
Harry Higgs 68-69-72—209
Mark Hubbard 70-69-70—209
Si Woo Kim 69-68-72—209
Chris Stroud 69-70-70—209
Adam Svensson 70-69-70—209
Jason Dufner 66-73-71—210
Joseph Bramlett 70-69-72—211
Rory Sabbatini 68-71-72—211
Nick Taylor 67-71-73—211
Jonathan Byrd 70-69-73—212
Adam Scott 68-70-74—212
David Skinns 70-69-73—212
Joel Dahmen 69-68-76—213
Shane Lowry 71-68-74—213
C.T. Pan 68-70-75—213
Hayden Buckley 72-67-WD

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up