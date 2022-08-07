Wyndham Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $7.3 million Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Third Round Sungjae Im 63-69-65—197 -13…

Saturday

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $7.3 million

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Third Round

Sungjae Im 63-69-65—197 -13 John Huh 61-71-66—198 -12 Joohyung Kim 67-64-68—199 -11 Brandon Wu 64-67-68—199 -11 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63—200 -10 Taylor Moore 69-67-64—200 -10 Russell Henley 67-65-69—201 -9 Anirban Lahiri 66-67-68—201 -9 Davis Riley 67-66-68—201 -9 Brian Stuard 65-68-68—201 -9 Ben Griffin 69-69-64—202 -8 Max McGreevy 68-67-67—202 -8 Matthew NeSmith 66-69-67—202 -8 Richy Werenski 70-65-67—202 -8 Aaron Wise 65-70-67—202 -8 James Hahn 70-68-65—203 -7 Russell Knox 70-69-64—203 -7 Martin Laird 69-67-67—203 -7 Ryan Moore 65-66-72—203 -7 Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65—203 -7 Cameron Percy 65-70-68—203 -7 Andrew Putnam 70-64-69—203 -7 Will Zalatoris 71-66-66—203 -7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70-68—204 -6 Scott Brown 70-66-68—204 -6 Luke Donald 70-68-66—204 -6 Billy Horschel 67-69-68—204 -6 Satoshi Kodaira 68-66-70—204 -6 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-71-66—204 -6 Yannik Paul 71-66-67—204 -6 Kevin Tway 67-69-68—204 -6 Justin Lower 72-66-66—204 -6 Blake McShea 69-65-70—204 -6 Peter Malnati 64-72-69—205 -5 J.T. Poston 66-70-69—205 -5 Brett Drewitt 67-67-71—205 -5 Chesson Hadley 69-66-70—205 -5 Tyrrell Hatton 68-67-70—205 -5 Scott Piercy 69-70-66—205 -5 Scott Stallings 67-71-67—205 -5 Corey Conners 70-69-66—205 -5 Charley Hoffman 68-68-69—205 -5 Zach Johnson 67-68-70—205 -5 Aaron Rai 70-69-66—205 -5 Robert Streb 69-69-67—205 -5 David Lipsky 68-69-69—206 -4 Alex Smalley 65-70-71—206 -4 Martin Trainer 67-67-72—206 -4 Keith Mitchell 68-68-70—206 -4 Justin Rose 73-66-67—206 -4 Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68—206 -4 Ben Kohles 65-70-71—206 -4 Brendon Todd 68-71-67—206 -4 Kramer Hickok 66-70-70—206 -4 Sam Ryder 67-70-69—206 -4 Lucas Glover 70-66-71—207 -3 Bo Hoag 68-69-70—207 -3 Lee Hodges 66-71-70—207 -3 Kelly Kraft 66-73-68—207 -3 Doc Redman 68-71-68—207 -3 Patrick Rodgers 69-70-68—207 -3 Jared Wolfe 68-70-70—208 -2 Stewart Cink 68-70-70—208 -2 Chris Gotterup 70-69-69—208 -2 Stephan Jaeger 69-70-69—208 -2 Henrik Norlander 69-67-72—208 -2 Chez Reavie 68-71-69—208 -2 Callum Tarren 70-69-69—208 -2 Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72—209 -1 Michael Gligic 65-73-71—209 -1 Brian Harman 67-69-73—209 -1 Harry Higgs 68-69-72—209 -1 Mark Hubbard 70-69-70—209 -1 Si Woo Kim 69-68-72—209 -1 Chris Stroud 69-70-70—209 -1 Adam Svensson 70-69-70—209 -1 Jason Dufner 66-73-71—210 E Joseph Bramlett 70-69-72—211 +1 Rory Sabbatini 68-71-72—211 +1 Nick Taylor 67-71-73—211 +1 Jonathan Byrd 70-69-73—212 +2 Adam Scott 68-70-74—212 +2 David Skinns 70-69-73—212 +2 Joel Dahmen 69-68-76—213 +3 Shane Lowry 71-68-74—213 +3 C.T. Pan 68-70-75—213 +3 Hayden Buckley 72-67-WD

