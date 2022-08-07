Wyndham Championship Par Scores

WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 11:45 AM

Saturday

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $7.3 million

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Third Round

Sungjae Im 63-69-65—197 -13
John Huh 61-71-66—198 -12
Joohyung Kim 67-64-68—199 -11
Brandon Wu 64-67-68—199 -11
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63—200 -10
Taylor Moore 69-67-64—200 -10
Russell Henley 67-65-69—201 -9
Anirban Lahiri 66-67-68—201 -9
Davis Riley 67-66-68—201 -9
Brian Stuard 65-68-68—201 -9
Ben Griffin 69-69-64—202 -8
Max McGreevy 68-67-67—202 -8
Matthew NeSmith 66-69-67—202 -8
Richy Werenski 70-65-67—202 -8
Aaron Wise 65-70-67—202 -8
James Hahn 70-68-65—203 -7
Russell Knox 70-69-64—203 -7
Martin Laird 69-67-67—203 -7
Ryan Moore 65-66-72—203 -7
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65—203 -7
Cameron Percy 65-70-68—203 -7
Andrew Putnam 70-64-69—203 -7
Will Zalatoris 71-66-66—203 -7
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70-68—204 -6
Scott Brown 70-66-68—204 -6
Luke Donald 70-68-66—204 -6
Billy Horschel 67-69-68—204 -6
Satoshi Kodaira 68-66-70—204 -6
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-71-66—204 -6
Yannik Paul 71-66-67—204 -6
Kevin Tway 67-69-68—204 -6
Justin Lower 72-66-66—204 -6
Blake McShea 69-65-70—204 -6
Peter Malnati 64-72-69—205 -5
J.T. Poston 66-70-69—205 -5
Brett Drewitt 67-67-71—205 -5
Chesson Hadley 69-66-70—205 -5
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67-70—205 -5
Scott Piercy 69-70-66—205 -5
Scott Stallings 67-71-67—205 -5
Corey Conners 70-69-66—205 -5
Charley Hoffman 68-68-69—205 -5
Zach Johnson 67-68-70—205 -5
Aaron Rai 70-69-66—205 -5
Robert Streb 69-69-67—205 -5
David Lipsky 68-69-69—206 -4
Alex Smalley 65-70-71—206 -4
Martin Trainer 67-67-72—206 -4
Keith Mitchell 68-68-70—206 -4
Justin Rose 73-66-67—206 -4
Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68—206 -4
Ben Kohles 65-70-71—206 -4
Brendon Todd 68-71-67—206 -4
Kramer Hickok 66-70-70—206 -4
Sam Ryder 67-70-69—206 -4
Lucas Glover 70-66-71—207 -3
Bo Hoag 68-69-70—207 -3
Lee Hodges 66-71-70—207 -3
Kelly Kraft 66-73-68—207 -3
Doc Redman 68-71-68—207 -3
Patrick Rodgers 69-70-68—207 -3
Jared Wolfe 68-70-70—208 -2
Stewart Cink 68-70-70—208 -2
Chris Gotterup 70-69-69—208 -2
Stephan Jaeger 69-70-69—208 -2
Henrik Norlander 69-67-72—208 -2
Chez Reavie 68-71-69—208 -2
Callum Tarren 70-69-69—208 -2
Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72—209 -1
Michael Gligic 65-73-71—209 -1
Brian Harman 67-69-73—209 -1
Harry Higgs 68-69-72—209 -1
Mark Hubbard 70-69-70—209 -1
Si Woo Kim 69-68-72—209 -1
Chris Stroud 69-70-70—209 -1
Adam Svensson 70-69-70—209 -1
Jason Dufner 66-73-71—210 E
Joseph Bramlett 70-69-72—211 +1
Rory Sabbatini 68-71-72—211 +1
Nick Taylor 67-71-73—211 +1
Jonathan Byrd 70-69-73—212 +2
Adam Scott 68-70-74—212 +2
David Skinns 70-69-73—212 +2
Joel Dahmen 69-68-76—213 +3
Shane Lowry 71-68-74—213 +3
C.T. Pan 68-70-75—213 +3
Hayden Buckley 72-67-WD

