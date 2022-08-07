World Tour Citi Open Results

Sunday
At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: $1,953,285
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Sunday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Jack Sock, United States, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, walkover.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.