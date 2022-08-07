World Tour Citi Open Results

Sunday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $1,953,285 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Sunday from Citi…

Sunday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $1,953,285

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Sunday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jack Sock, United States, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, walkover.

