WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Sports » World Tour Citi Open Results

World Tour Citi Open Results

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $1,953,285

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Sunday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jack Sock, United States, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, walkover.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up