World Tour Citi Open Results

Wednesday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $1,953,285

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Holger Rune (9), Denmark, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Hubert Hurkacz (2), Poland, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Aslan Karatsev (15), Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Christina McHale and Jamie Loeb, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Yuan Yue and Wang Xiyu, China, def. Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, 6-1, 6-4.

