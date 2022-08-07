Women’s British Open Winners

2022 — Ashleigh Buhai 2021 — Anna Nordqvist 2020 — Sophia Popov 2019 — Hinako Shibuno 2018 — Georgia Hall…

2022 — Ashleigh Buhai

2021 — Anna Nordqvist

2020 — Sophia Popov

2019 — Hinako Shibuno

2018 — Georgia Hall

2017 — In-Kyung Kim

2016 — Ariya Jutanugarn

2015 — Inbee Park

2014 — Mo Martin

2013 — Stacy Lewis

2012 — Jiyai Shin

2011 — Yani Tseng

2010 — Yani Tseng

2009 — Catriona Matthew

2008 — Ji-Yai Shin

2007 — Lorena Ochoa

2006 — Sherri Steinhauer

2005 — Jeong Jang

2004 — Karen Stupples

2003 — Annika Sorenstam

2002 — Karrie Webb

2001 — Se Ri Pak

The Women’s British Open replaced the du Maurier Classic as a major in 2001.

