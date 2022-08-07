Women’s British Open Winners

2022 — Ashleigh Buhai
2021 — Anna Nordqvist
2020 — Sophia Popov
2019 — Hinako Shibuno
2018 — Georgia Hall
2017 — In-Kyung Kim
2016 — Ariya Jutanugarn
2015 — Inbee Park
2014 — Mo Martin
2013 — Stacy Lewis
2012 — Jiyai Shin
2011 — Yani Tseng
2010 — Yani Tseng
2009 — Catriona Matthew
2008 — Ji-Yai Shin
2007 — Lorena Ochoa
2006 — Sherri Steinhauer
2005 — Jeong Jang
2004 — Karen Stupples
2003 — Annika Sorenstam
2002 — Karrie Webb
2001 — Se Ri Pak
The Women’s British Open replaced the du Maurier Classic as a major in 2001.
