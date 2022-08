Western & Southern Open Results

Sunday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $6,280,880 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western &…

Sunday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $6,280,880

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Lorenzo Sonego (5), Italy, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Jaume Munar (6), Spain, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Thiago Monteiro (11), Brazil, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

David Goffin (10), Belgium, def. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Marcos Giron (7), United States, def. Fabio Fognini (9), Italy, 7-6, 7-5.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Anna Kalinskaya (15), Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova (4), Russia, 7-5, 6-1.

Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-1, 6-4.

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette (16), Poland, 7-6, 6-3.

Caroline Garcia (2), France, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz (9), Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.