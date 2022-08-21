WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | Fight to save premature babies in Ukraine | US announces new military aid | Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed
Home » Sports » Western & Southern Open Results

Western & Southern Open Results

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $6,280,880

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up