WAR IN UKRAINE: Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Home » Sports » Villa's Diego Carlos out…

Villa’s Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 5:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Brazilian center back will require surgery, the Premier League club said Monday, and then will begin a rehab program.

Villa did not say how long it expects Carlos to be sidelined.

The 29-year-old Carlos joined Villa from Sevilla during the offseason and started the team’s first two games in the Premier League, a loss to Bournemouth and the 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

He sustained the injury in second-half stoppage time against Everton.

Carlos was part of the Brazil squad that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up