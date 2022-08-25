RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Sports » Villarreal signs Senegalese defender…

Villarreal signs Senegalese defender Fall on loan from LAFC

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Villarreal signed Senegalese defender Mamadou Fall on loan from Los Angeles FC on Thursday.

The loan runs through June of next year, with LAFC keeping the right to recall the player.

Fall joined LAFC as an 18-year-old in 2021. He has made 35 regular-season appearances for the Major League Soccer club, scoring five goals. He made 16 appearances this season, with 13 starts.

The 19-year-old Fall played with Senegal’s Under-17 squad in 2019.

Villarreal, which made a surprise run to the semifinals of the Champions League last season, has won its first two matches in the Spanish league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

There's a connection between remote work and DEIA, OPM's Harris says

NRO, NGA expanding commercial industry partnerships with new awards in the works

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up