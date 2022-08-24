RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Home » Sports » Van De Zandschulp reaches…

Van De Zandschulp reaches Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands cruised into the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals, beating Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the U.S. Open tune-up event.

Dominic Thiem didn’t have it as easy, falling to Britain’s Jack Draper 6-1, 6-4 victory at Wake Forest University in the third round.

The second-seeded Van de Zandschulp advanced to play 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, had reached the third round after top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria retired in round two because of dizziness.

In other matches, fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States beat No. 14 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the match of the day. Cressy, who had a 47-25 edge in winners, moved on to face France’s Adrian Mannarino, who cruised past eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

France’s Richard Gasquet will face Serbia’s Laslo Djere in the round of eight. Gasquet defeated American Steve Jonson 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3, while Djere moved on with a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (9), 6-3 win over Australia’s Jason Kubler.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

White House, NARA consider next steps as electronic records deadline looms

AFGE takes legal action, claiming HUD preemptively denied remote work applications

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up