Valencia signs veteran Uruguay striker Edson Cavani

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 6:54 PM

MADRID (AP) — Valencia signed veteran Uruguay striker Edson Cavani on a two-year contract on Monday.

The 35-year-old Cavani had been without a club since his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of last season.

He previously also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Palermo.

Cavani was at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium as the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

The team coached by Gennaro Gattuso has scored only once in its first three league matches.

