USGA Senior Women’s Open Scores

Saturday At NCR Country Club Kettering, Ohio Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73 Third Round Laura Davies 71-76-68_215 Helen Alfredsson 70-70-75_215 Jill…

Saturday At NCR Country Club Kettering, Ohio Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73 Third Round

Laura Davies 71-76-68_215

Helen Alfredsson 70-70-75_215

Jill McGill 74-71-71_216

Annika Sorenstam 73-70-73_216

Leta Lindley 69-72-75_216

Catriona Matthew 72-76-70_218

Trish Johnson 73-73-73_219

Liselotte Neumann 76-73-71_220

Michele Redman 75-74-71_220

Juli Inkster 76-71-73_220

Tammie Green 68-76-76_220

Catrin Nilsmark 69-76-76_221

Stefania Croce 75-75-72_222

Lisa Grimes 76-73-73_222

Christa Johnson 75-77-77_224

Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75-75_224

Jamie Fischer 76-77-72_225

Laurel Kean 72-78-75_225

Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73-78_225

Pat Hurst 70-78-78_226

Maggie Will 79-73-75_227

Audra Burks 73-77-77_227

Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75-79_228

Dina Ammaccapane 76-80-73_229

Yuko Saito 75-76-78_229

Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76-76_230

Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81-77_230

Rosie Jones 74-78-78_230

Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76-73_231

Lisa DePaulo 78-78-75_231

Eriko Gejo 78-77-77_232

Sherry Andonian 76-77-79_232

Lara Tennant (a) 75-76-81_232

Ellen Port (a) 78-77-78_233

Becky Iverson 78-77-78_233

Alison Nicholas 77-78-78_233

Denise Killeen 76-76-81_233

Yukako Matsumoto 74-80-80_234

Hollis Stacy 79-78-78_235

Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79-80_235

Tracy Hanson 75-77-83_235

Cheryl Anderson 75-83-75_236

Michelle McGann 78-78-80_236

Barb Moxness 78-77-81_236

Amy Alcott 76-76-76_238

Nicole Jeray 79-79-81_239

Elaine Crosby 78-80-81_239

Lisa McGill (a) 79-77-83_239

Dana Bates 79-79-82_240

Susie Redman 76-82-83_241

Yuko Ogura 80-78-86_244

Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77-87_244

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.