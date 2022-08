USGA Men’s Senior Amateur Championship Scores

Wednesday At The Kittansett Club Marion, Mass. Yardage: 6,476; Par: 71 Quarterfinals Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. (144) def. Miles McConnell,…

Wednesday At The Kittansett Club Marion, Mass. Yardage: 6,476; Par: 71 Quarterfinals

Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. (144) def. Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. (140), 5 and 3.

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (142) def. Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (145), 2 and 1.

Jeff Frazier, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (151) def. Stephen Jensen, England (147), 1 up.

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (146) def. Jon Brown, Adel, Iowa (142), 5 and 4.

Semifinals

Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. (144) def. Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (142), 6 and 5.

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (146) def. Jeff Frazier, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (151), 1 up.

