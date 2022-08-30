RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
USGA Men’s Senior Amateur Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 8:23 PM

Tuesday
At The Kittansett Club
Marion, Mass.
Yardage: 6,476; Par: 71
Round of 32

Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. (140) def. Bryan Waters, San Francisco (149), 4 and 3.

Lee Porter, Greensboro, N.C. (152) def. Joe Palmer, Norwalk, Iowa (152), 1 up.

Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. (144) def. Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (150), 4 and 3.

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (145) def. Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. (151), 1 up.

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (142) def. Kenneth Bakst, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (150), 21 holes.

Matt Sughrue, Arlington, Va. (146) def. William Mitchell, Atlanta (148), 21 holes.

Mitch Wilson, Kalamazoo, Mich. (149) def. Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C. (142), 2 up.

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (145) def. Jim Doing, Verona, Wis. (151), 4 and 3.

Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa (149) def. Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (140), 20 holes.

Stephen Jensen, England (147) def. Gene Elliott, West des Moines, Iowa (152), 1 up.

Peter Detemple, Canada (152) def. Roger Hoit, Delray Beach, Fla. (150), 2 up.

Jeff Frazier, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (151) def. Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, Mo. (145), 22 holes.

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. (141) def. Jeff Mallette, North Canton, Ohio (149), 2 and 1.

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (146) def. Jeff Burda, Modesto, Calif. (151), 1 up.

Jon Brown, Adel, Iowa (142) def. Jim Plotkin, Carlsbad, Calif. (150), 3 and 2.

John Adams, San Clemente, Calif. (152) def. Jack Larkin Sr., Atlanta (148), 3 and 2.

Round of 16

Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. (140) def. Lee Porter, Greensboro, N.C. (152), 2 and 1.

Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. (144) def. Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (145), 19 holes.

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (142) def. Matt Sughrue, Arlington, Va. (146), 3 and 2.

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (145) def. Mitch Wilson, Kalamazoo, Mich. (149), 3 and 2.

Stephen Jensen, England (147) def. Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa (149), 3 and 1.

Peter Detemple, Canada (152) def. Jeff Frazier, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (151), 2 and 1.

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (146) def. Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. (141), 1 up.
