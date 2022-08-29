USGA Men’s Senior Amateur Championship Scores

Monday At The Kittansett Club Marion, Mass. Yardage: 6,476; Par: 71 Round of 64 Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. (140) def.…

Monday At The Kittansett Club Marion, Mass. Yardage: 6,476; Par: 71 Round of 64

Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. (140) def. Jerry Gunthorpe, Ovid, Mich. (153), 19 holes.

Bryan Waters, San Francisco (149) def. Neal Barfield, Dallas (149), 2 and 1.

Lee Porter, Greensboro, N.C. (152) def. Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif. (147), 23 holes.

Joe Palmer, Norwalk, Iowa (152) def. Danny Nelson, Savannah, Ga. (147), 3 and 2.

Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. (144) def. Scott Copeland, Miami Beach, Fla. (152), 2 and 1.

Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (150) def. Tom Jereb, Concord, Ohio (149), 5 and 4.

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (145) def. Buddy Allen, Pevely, Mo. (152), 2 up.

Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. (151) def. Curtis Skinner, Lake Bluff, Ill. (148), 4 and 3.

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (142) def. Michael Zoerhoff, Caledonia, Mich. (153), 6 and 5.

Kenneth Bakst, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (150) def. Jim Muething, Cincinnati (149), 1 up.

Matt Sughrue, Arlington, Va. (146) def. Randal Lewis, Alma, Mich. (152), 3 and 2.

William Mitchell, Atlanta (148) def. Terry Rice, Midland, Texas (151), 4 and 2.

Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C. (142) def. Tom Lape, Atlanta (153), 1 up.

Mitch Wilson, Kalamazoo, Mich. (149) def. Harris Podvey, West Caldwell, N.J. (150), 7 and 6.

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (145) def. Rob Cowan, Canada (152), 1 up.

Jim Doing, Verona, Wis. (151) def. Bart Goodwin, Flower Mound, Texas (148), 1 up.

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (140) def. Stan Humphries, Monroe, La. (153), 3 and 2.

Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa (149) def. Erik Hanson, Kirkland, Wash. (149), 22 holes.

Stephen Jensen, England (147) def. John Pate, Santa Barbara, Calif. (152), 2 and 1.

Gene Elliott, West des Moines, Iowa (152) def. Tom Winegardner, Lothian, Md. (147), 1 up.

Peter Detemple, Canada (152) def. Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. (143), 1 up.

Roger Hoit, Delray Beach, Fla. (150) def. Rick Cloninger, Rock Hill, S.C. (149), 2 up.

Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, Mo. (145) def. Robert Funk, Canyon Lake, Calif. (152), 5 and 4.

Jeff Frazier, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (151) def. Lewis Stephenson, Mansfield, Texas (148), 3 and 1.

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. (141) def. John Wright, Fairhope, Ala. (153), 2 and 1.

Jeff Mallette, North Canton, Ohio (149) def. John Derrick, Waco, Texas (150), 1 up.

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (146) def. Rupert Kellock, England (152), 1 up.

Jeff Burda, Modesto, Calif. (151) def. Walker Taylor, Wrightsville Beach, N.C. (147), 3 and 2.

Jon Brown, Adel, Iowa (142) def. Oscar Mestre, Berwyn, Pa. (152), 19 holes.

Jim Plotkin, Carlsbad, Calif. (150) def. Tim Sheppard, East Peoria, Ill. (149), 4 and 3.

John Adams, San Clemente, Calif. (152) def. Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. (145), 1 up.

Jack Larkin Sr., Atlanta (148) def. Larry Nunez, Austin, Texas (151), 6 and 5.

