USGA Amateur Championship

Thursday At Ridgewood Country Club Paramus, N.J. Yardage: 7,335; Par: 71 Round of 32 Upper Bracket

Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (144) def. Peyton Snoeberger, Williamsport, Ind. (146), 2 and 1.

Dylan Menante, Carlsbad, Calif. (142) def. Carson Lundell, Alpine, Utah (142), 1 up.

Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (140) def. Bartley Forrester, Gainesville, Ga. (145), 3 and 2.

Nicholas Gross, Downingtown, Pa. (146) def. Chris Francoeur, Amesbury, Mass. (145), 3 and 2.

Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (144) def. Fred Biondi, Brazil (138), 6 and 5.

David Puig, Spain (145) def. Bryce Lewis, Hendersonville, Tenn. (145), 2 up.

Hayden Hopewell, Australia (144) def. Ford Clegg, Mountain Brook, Ala. (146), 2 and 1.

Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (143) def. Benjamin James, Milford, Conn. (141), 6 and 4.

Lower Bracket

Ben Carr, Columbus, Ga. (144) def. Andrew Von Lossow, Spokane, Wash. (146), 1 up.

Nathan Franks, Roebuck, S.C. (142) def. Connor McKinney, Australia (142), 1 up.

Alex Price, Hillsboro, Va. (143) def. Christo Lamprecht, South Africa (140), 1 up.

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (143) def. Owen Avrit, Arroyo Grande, Calif. (146), 2 and 1.

Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) def. Campbell Kremer, Louisville, Ky. (144), 1 up.

Shea Lague, Jamul, Calif. (145) def. Yuxin Lin, People’s Republic of China (142), 3 and 2.

Derek Hitchner, Minneapolis, Minn. (146) def. Josh Gliege, Meridian, Idaho (144), 3 and 2.

Justin Biwer, San Diego, Calif. (143) def. Walker Isley, Oak Island, N.C. (146), 2 and 1.

Round of 16 Upper Bracket

Dylan Menante, Carlsbad, Calif. (142) def. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (144), 1 up.

Nicholas Gross, Downingtown, Pa. (146) def. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (140), 4 and 3.

Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (144) def. David Puig, Spain (145), 4 and 2.

Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (143) def. Hayden Hopewell, Australia (144), 2 and 1.

Lower Bracket

Ben Carr, Columbus, Ga. (144) def. Nathan Franks, Roebuck, S.C. (142), 19 holes.

Alex Price, Hillsboro, Va. (143) def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (143), 3 and 2.

Shea Lague, Jamul, Calif. (145) def. Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138), 19 holes.

Derek Hitchner, Minneapolis, Minn. (146) def. Justin Biwer, San Diego, Calif. (143), 3 and 2.

