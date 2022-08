Sunday At Ridgewood Country Club Paramus, N.J. Yardage: 7,335; Par: 71 Championship Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (144) def. Ben Carr,…

Sunday At Ridgewood Country Club Paramus, N.J. Yardage: 7,335; Par: 71 Championship

Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (144) def. Ben Carr, Columbus, Ga. (144), 1 up.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.