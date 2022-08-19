USGA Amateur Championship

|Friday
|At Ridgewood Country Club
|Paramus, N.J.
|Yardage: 7,335; Par: 71
|Quarterfinals
Dylan Menante, Carlsbad, Calif. (142) def. Nicholas Gross, Downingtown, Pa. (146), 4 and 3.
Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (144) def. Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (143), 3 and 2.
Ben Carr, Columbus, Ga. (144) def. Alex Price, Hillsboro, Va. (143), 2 and 1.
Derek Hitchner, Minneapolis, Minn. (146) def. Shea Lague, Jamul, Calif. (145), 3 and 2.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.