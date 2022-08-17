WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
USA Gymnastics: Abortion laws to play role in site selection

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 6:16 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — USA Gymnastics will take abortion laws into consideration when it comes to selecting venues for competitions.

USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung said Wednesday there is “no question” abortion laws will play a factor in whether a state is chosen to host events like the U.S. championships.

“We want to be able to align with cities and locations that are also aligned with our value system,” Leung said.

The 2022 U.S. Gymnastics championships were awarded to Tampa, Florida, in January, months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After that decision, Florida banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions.

Leung said the Supreme Court’s decision “took away” from the organization’s value system.

“We are about empowerment. We are about choice. We are about agency,” Leung said.

