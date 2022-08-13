WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian GDP drops 4% | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat | UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive
US winger De la Fuente to Olympiakos on loan from Marseille

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 7:22 AM

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — American forward Konrad de la Fuente has joined Greek club Olympiakos on a season-long loan from Marseille, the teams said Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger struggled with playing time in France and had season-ending knee surgery in early April. He finished with one goal and three assists in 23 appearances.

Regular playing time in Greece could provide De la Fuente with an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the United States for the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.

De la Fuente, who is from Miami, made his U.S. national team debut in November 2020 in an exhibition at Wales. He played for the Americans at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

He signed a four-year contract with Marseille last summer after joining from Barcelona.

