Union ride Gazdag’s hat trick to 6-0 romp over Rapids

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag netted a hat trick and the Philadelphia Union romped to a 6-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, setting an MLS record of dominance in the process.

Philadelphia (15-4-9), the front runners in the Eastern Conference, posted a record fourth six-goal victory in team history — and they’ve all come in the Union’s last 10 matches. Sporting Kansas City has three in its history.

Gazdag, who has 16 goals this season, scored in the 9th minute and added a penalty-kick goal in the 20th for a 2-0 lead. His third goal came in the 83rd minute.

Julián Carranza scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute for a 3-0 lead at halftime. Cory Burke and Matt Real had late goals to cap the scoring.

Andre Blake needed just one save to earn the clean sheet for the Union, who improved to 3-10 overall and 2-6 at home all-time against Colorado (8-11-8).

William Yarbrough had a career-high eight saves for the Rapids, who have just one win away from home this season — a 5-4 victory over the New York Red Bulls on August 2.

