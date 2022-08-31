RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
Uhre scores in Philadelphia Union’s 4-1 win over Atlanta

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 9:57 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored to help lead the Philadelphia Union to a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

The Union (16-4-9) never trailed after Uhre made it 2-1 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Union also got one goal apiece from Julian Carranza, Nathan Harriel and Daniel Gazdag.

Andrew Gutman scored the only goal for United (8-11-9).

Up next for the Union is a matchup Saturday with the New York Red Bulls on the road, while United visits the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

