Uhre scores in Philadelphia Union’s 4-1 win over Atlanta

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored to help lead the Philadelphia Union to a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

The Union (16-4-9) never trailed after Uhre made it 2-1 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Union also got one goal apiece from Julian Carranza, Nathan Harriel and Daniel Gazdag.

Andrew Gutman scored the only goal for United (8-11-9).

Up next for the Union is a matchup Saturday with the New York Red Bulls on the road, while United visits the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

