BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
Home » Sports » Tuchel charged by FA…

Tuchel charged by FA for comments about referee

The Associated Press

August 22, 2022, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was charged by the English Football Association on Monday after saying he would prefer that a certain referee did not officiate games involving the team.

After a feisty 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug. 14, Tuchel said “maybe it would be better” if Anthony Taylor did not referee Chelsea games again.

The FA has concluded an investigation into Tuchel’s comments by charging him with improper conduct through either implying bias, questioning a referee’s integrity or bringing the game into disrepute.

He has until Thursday to respond.

Tuchel has already been hit with a fine of 35,000 pounds ($41,000) and a suspended one-match touchline ban for his post-match scuffle with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte that saw the two coaches sent off in west London.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Military families' housing benefits lag as rents explode

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up