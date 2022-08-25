TOUR Championship Scores

Thursday At East Lake GC Atlanta Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 First Round Matt Fitzpatrick 33-31—64 Joaquin Niemann 33-31—64 Scottie Scheffler…

Thursday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

First Round

Matt Fitzpatrick 33-31—64 Joaquin Niemann 33-31—64 Scottie Scheffler 33-32—65 J.T. Poston 31-34—65 Aaron Wise 32-33—65 Xander Schauffele 34-32—66 Tom Hoge 32-34—66 Collin Morikawa 32-34—66 Sungjae Im 33-34—67 Rory McIlroy 36-31—67 Cameron Smith 34-33—67 Jon Rahm 33-34—67 Justin Thomas 33-34—67 Cameron Young 32-35—67 Sepp Straka 35-33—68 Jordan Spieth 35-33—68 Brian Harman 35-33—68 Billy Horschel 34-34—68 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-34—68 Adam Scott 34-34—68 Sam Burns 34-35—69 Patrick Cantlay 36-34—70 Scott Stallings 35-35—70 Hideki Matsuyama 35-35—70 Max Homa 35-36—71 Viktor Hovland 33-38—71 Sahith Theegala 35-36—71 Tony Finau 37-35—72 Corey Conners 39-35—74

