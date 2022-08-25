TOUR Championship Scores

Thursday
At East Lake GC
Atlanta
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
First Round
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|33-31—64
|Joaquin Niemann
|33-31—64
|Scottie Scheffler
|33-32—65
|J.T. Poston
|31-34—65
|Aaron Wise
|32-33—65
|Xander Schauffele
|34-32—66
|Tom Hoge
|32-34—66
|Collin Morikawa
|32-34—66
|Sungjae Im
|33-34—67
|Rory McIlroy
|36-31—67
|Cameron Smith
|34-33—67
|Jon Rahm
|33-34—67
|Justin Thomas
|33-34—67
|Cameron Young
|32-35—67
|Sepp Straka
|35-33—68
|Jordan Spieth
|35-33—68
|Brian Harman
|35-33—68
|Billy Horschel
|34-34—68
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|34-34—68
|Adam Scott
|34-34—68
|Sam Burns
|34-35—69
|Patrick Cantlay
|36-34—70
|Scott Stallings
|35-35—70
|Hideki Matsuyama
|35-35—70
|Max Homa
|35-36—71
|Viktor Hovland
|33-38—71
|Sahith Theegala
|35-36—71
|Tony Finau
|37-35—72
|Corey Conners
|39-35—74
