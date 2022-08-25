RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Sports » TOUR Championship Scores

TOUR Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 6:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

First Round

Matt Fitzpatrick 33-31—64
Joaquin Niemann 33-31—64
Scottie Scheffler 33-32—65
J.T. Poston 31-34—65
Aaron Wise 32-33—65
Xander Schauffele 34-32—66
Tom Hoge 32-34—66
Collin Morikawa 32-34—66
Sungjae Im 33-34—67
Rory McIlroy 36-31—67
Cameron Smith 34-33—67
Jon Rahm 33-34—67
Justin Thomas 33-34—67
Cameron Young 32-35—67
Sepp Straka 35-33—68
Jordan Spieth 35-33—68
Brian Harman 35-33—68
Billy Horschel 34-34—68
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-34—68
Adam Scott 34-34—68
Sam Burns 34-35—69
Patrick Cantlay 36-34—70
Scott Stallings 35-35—70
Hideki Matsuyama 35-35—70
Max Homa 35-36—71
Viktor Hovland 33-38—71
Sahith Theegala 35-36—71
Tony Finau 37-35—72
Corey Conners 39-35—74

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

Education Dept. sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

Can government go green without overhauling procurement rules?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up