TOUR Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 7:16 PM

Sunday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Final Round

Rory McIlroy, $18,000,000 67-67-63-66—263 -17
Sungjae Im, $5,750,000 67-65-66-66—264 -16
Max Homa, $2,750,000 71-62-66-66—265 -15
Justin Thomas, $2,750,000 67-68-63-68—266 -14
Tom Hoge, $1,000,000 66-66-66-69—267 -13
Xander Schauffele, $4,000,000 66-63-70-69—268 -12
Sepp Straka, $1,750,000 68-68-64-68—268 -12
Aaron Wise, $825,000 65-67-66-70—268 -12
Tony Finau, $1,250,000 72-66-67-64—269 -11
Hideki Matsuyama, $925,000 70-66-63-70—269 -11
Joaquin Niemann, $925,000 64-67-69-69—269 -11
J.T. Poston, $715,000 65-69-66-69—269 -11
Scottie Scheffler, $5,750,000 65-66-66-73—270 -10
Jordan Spieth, $825,000 68-68-69-65—270 -10
Viktor Hovland, $715,000 71-68-67-65—271 -9
Patrick Cantlay, $1,750,000 70-66-66-70—272 -8
Matt Fitzpatrick, $715,000 64-71-67-70—272 -8
Jon Rahm, $715,000 67-63-71-71—272 -8
Cameron Young, $660,000 67-67-70-69—273 -7
Brian Harman, $600,000 68-70-68-67—273 -7
Billy Horschel, $600,000 68-70-66-69—273 -7
Collin Morikawa, $600,000 66-69-65-73—273 -7
Cameron Smith, $640,000 67-71-68-69—275 -5
Adam Scott, $550,000 68-70-68-70—276 -4
Sam Burns, $565,000 69-74-67-68—278 -2
Corey Conners, $540,000 74-66-71-67—278 -2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $530,000 68-72-69-70—279 -1
Sahith Theegala, $520,000 71-72-67-71—281 +1
Scott Stallings, $510,000 70-74-69-73—286 +6

