TOUR Championship Par Scores

Saturday At East Lake GC Atlanta Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 Third Round Scottie Scheffler 65-66-66—197 -13 Rory McIlroy 67-67-63—197 -13…

Scottie Scheffler 65-66-66—197 -13 Rory McIlroy 67-67-63—197 -13 Sungjae Im 67-65-66—198 -12 Justin Thomas 67-68-63—198 -12 Tom Hoge 66-66-66—198 -12 Aaron Wise 65-67-66—198 -12 Xander Schauffele 66-63-70—199 -11 Max Homa 71-62-66—199 -11 Hideki Matsuyama 70-66-63—199 -11 Sepp Straka 68-68-64—200 -10 Joaquin Niemann 64-67-69—200 -10 Collin Morikawa 66-69-65—200 -10 J.T. Poston 65-69-66—200 -10 Jon Rahm 67-63-71—201 -9 Patrick Cantlay 70-66-66—202 -8 Matt Fitzpatrick 64-71-67—202 -8 Cameron Young 67-67-70—204 -6 Billy Horschel 68-70-66—204 -6 Tony Finau 72-66-67—205 -5 Jordan Spieth 68-68-69—205 -5 Cameron Smith 67-71-68—206 -4 Viktor Hovland 71-68-67—206 -4 Brian Harman 68-70-68—206 -4 Adam Scott 68-70-68—206 -4 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-72-69—209 -1 Sam Burns 69-74-67—210 E Sahith Theegala 71-72-67—210 E Corey Conners 74-66-71—211 +1 Scott Stallings 70-74-69—213 +3

