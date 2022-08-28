RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Cities near nuclear plant shelled | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Medic heads for front lines | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
TOUR Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 11:51 AM

Saturday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler 65-66-66—197 -13
Rory McIlroy 67-67-63—197 -13
Sungjae Im 67-65-66—198 -12
Justin Thomas 67-68-63—198 -12
Tom Hoge 66-66-66—198 -12
Aaron Wise 65-67-66—198 -12
Xander Schauffele 66-63-70—199 -11
Max Homa 71-62-66—199 -11
Hideki Matsuyama 70-66-63—199 -11
Sepp Straka 68-68-64—200 -10
Joaquin Niemann 64-67-69—200 -10
Collin Morikawa 66-69-65—200 -10
J.T. Poston 65-69-66—200 -10
Jon Rahm 67-63-71—201 -9
Patrick Cantlay 70-66-66—202 -8
Matt Fitzpatrick 64-71-67—202 -8
Cameron Young 67-67-70—204 -6
Billy Horschel 68-70-66—204 -6
Tony Finau 72-66-67—205 -5
Jordan Spieth 68-68-69—205 -5
Cameron Smith 67-71-68—206 -4
Viktor Hovland 71-68-67—206 -4
Brian Harman 68-70-68—206 -4
Adam Scott 68-70-68—206 -4
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-72-69—209 -1
Sam Burns 69-74-67—210 E
Sahith Theegala 71-72-67—210 E
Corey Conners 74-66-71—211 +1
Scott Stallings 70-74-69—213 +3

