Toronto FC ties New England Revolution 2-2

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 9:57 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito scored to help Toronto FC tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Bernardeschi scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute after Ayo Akinola was fouled inside the box. In the 75th minute, Criscito volleyed a cross from Michael Bradley to tie it for Toronto (8-12-6).

Thomas McNamara and Justin Rennicks scored for New England (8-7-10). McNamara tied it in the 37th, and Rennicks connected in the 48th.

Both teams have five-game unbeaten streaks.

