Toronto FC beats Timbers 3-1, ends unbeaten streak at 10

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 9:52 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Italian newcomers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored late goals and Toronto FC beat Portland 3-1 on Saturday night to end the Timbers’ unbeaten streak at 10 games.

Captain Michael Bradley set up Insigne’s tiebreaking goal in the 79th minute, scooping the ball into the penalty box toward Insigne.

After a save by Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic on substitute Ayo Akinola, Bernardeschi scored on curling left-footer in the 85th. Bernardeschi has three goals in four game, and Insigne has two goals.

Jonathan Osorio scored for Toronto (8-12-5) in the 41st minute. Josecarlos Van Rankin tied it for Portland (7-7-12) in the 73rd with his first MLS goal.

Portland was 4-0-6 during the streak.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

