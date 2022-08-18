WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Sports » Tolkin scores lift Red…

Tolkin scores lift Red Bulls past Atlanta United 2-1

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 1:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — John Tolkin scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the New York Red Bulls over Atlanta United on Wednesday.

Tolkin’s goal came in the 15th minute to put the Red Bulls (11-8-7) on top 2-0. Cristian Casseres Jr got an assist on the goal.

The Red Bulls also got one goal from Lewis Morgan.

Josef Martinez scored the only goal for United (7-10-8).

The Red Bulls outshot United 12-10. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Carlos Miguel saved four of the five shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Rocco Rios Novo saved three of the five shots he faced for United.

The Red Bulls next play on Saturday against Cincinnati at home, and United will visit the Columbus Crew on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Task force eases COVID-19 screening guidance at federal facilities

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

Army once again delays newest release of its pay and personnel system overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up