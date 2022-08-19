WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » Sports » Tetê leads Lyon to…

Tetê leads Lyon to 4-1 win over Troyes in French league

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYON, France (AP) — Brazilian winger Tetê scored twice and set up another goal Friday to help Lyon defeat Troyes 4-1 for its second win from two French league games.

Corentin Tolisso and Alexandre Lacazette both started for Lyon, and the latter got the home team off to a flying start in the third minute when he took advantage of a botched backpass from Troyes defender Adil Rami. It was Lacazette’s second goal since his return from Arsenal.

Florian Tardieu equalized with a penalty in the 39th before Nicolas Tagliafico restored Lyon’s lead in the 47th. Both Tolisso and Tetê were involved in the buildup.

Tetê then scored two minutes later when he was well placed to head in a rebound and he wrapped up the win with his second goal in the 75th, when he eluded two defenders before cutting in to fire inside the right post.

Lyon won its opener against Ajaccio 2-1. Its game against Lorient last weekend was postponed because of the state of the pitch. Troyes has now lost all three games so far.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Five federal workforce items on Congress’ to-do list

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up