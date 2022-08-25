RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Tammie Green shoots 68 for US Senior Women’s Open lead

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 9:06 PM

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Tammie Green shot a bogey-free 5-under 68 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

The 62-year-old Green, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, had four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

“It’s a lot of defense out there,” Green said. “The greens are lightning fast. I’ll tell you, it’s a great championship course, NCR is a great championship course.”

Catrin Nilsmark and Leta Lindley shot 69.

Helen Alfredsson, the 2019 winner, was at 70 with Pat Hurst.

Laura Davies, the 2018 champion, shot a 71.

Defending champion Annika Sorenstam opened with a 73.

JoAnne Carner shot her age with an 83.

