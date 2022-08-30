RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Wednesday, August 31

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 31
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto

RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union

TENNIS
12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2 —

___

For more TV viewing options go to fubo TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up