Sports on TV for Wednesday, August 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, August 24 GOLF 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — TOUR Championship Charity Challenge: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Game 29, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 30, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 31, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 32, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at San Diego OR Washington at Seattle

7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Connecticut at Dallas, Game 3 —

