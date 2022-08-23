RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce
Sports on TV for Wednesday, August 24

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 10:45 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 24
GOLF
2:30 p.m.

GOLF — TOUR Championship Charity Challenge: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Game 29, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 30, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 31, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 32, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at San Diego OR Washington at Seattle

7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Connecticut at Dallas, Game 3 —

