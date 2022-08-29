Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 30

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, August 30
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Stanford at Florida
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at NY Mets
|9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leeds United
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
___
For more TV viewing options please go to fubo TV.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.