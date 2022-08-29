RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia to hold joint war games with China, others | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days'
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 30

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 6:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 30
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Stanford at Florida

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at NY Mets

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Leeds United

TENNIS
12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

___

For more TV viewing options please go to fubo TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up