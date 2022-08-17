WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Sports on TV for Thursday, August 18

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 6:30 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 18
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Weber St. at Colorado

7 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue

SECN — Florida St. at South Carolina

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — New Mexico St. at Oregon

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Iowa at UCLA

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

12 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), Rome

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Limerick, Ireland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, Williamsport, Penn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, Williamsport, Penn.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, Williamsport, Penn.

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Texas

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Boston at Pittsburgh

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Chicago at Seattle

RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1

NBATV — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1 —

