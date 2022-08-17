Sports on TV for Thursday, August 18

|(All times Eastern)
|Thursday, August 18
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Weber St. at Colorado
|7 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue
SECN — Florida St. at South Carolina
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — New Mexico St. at Oregon
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Iowa at UCLA
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia
|12 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
|8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), Rome
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Limerick, Ireland
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, Williamsport, Penn.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, Williamsport, Penn.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, Williamsport, Penn.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, Williamsport, Penn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Texas
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Boston at Pittsburgh
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Chicago at Seattle
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS2 — 2022 MLR Draft
|4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1
NBATV — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1 —
