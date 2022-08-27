Sports on TV for Sunday, August 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, August 28 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, August 28 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

2 p.m.

CNBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Wake Forest

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Iowa

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Villanova at California

6 p.m.

ACCN — Penn St. at Syracuse

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Virginia Tech at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC San Diego at California

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

SECN — Ohio at Kentucky

CYCLING 10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, Spain

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, Phoenix

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.)

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 12 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Miami

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at NY Mets

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh

RODEO 12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, Austin, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Dundee United

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest

3 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:15 p.m.

FS2 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, San José, Costa Rica

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, San José, Costa Rica

SOFTBALL 4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1 —

___

For more TV viewing options go to fubo TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.