Sports on TV for Sunday, August 21

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, August 21
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, St Jean d’Angely, France
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, St Jean d’Angely, France
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
|5 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
CBS — All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE, Atlanta
|5 p.m.
CBS — BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Georgia
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego at Colorado
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington (Taped)
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Hawaii at Arizona St.
|CYCLING
|9:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, Breda to Breda, 119.9 miles, Netherlands
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
|8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
|GYMNASTICS
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Events, Tampa, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich.
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Santa Clara, Utah vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Takarazuka, Japan, Williamsport, Pa.
|2 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Massapequa, N.Y., Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Houston at Atlanta
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
NFLN — Philadelphia at Cleveland
|7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at NY Giants
|8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Baltimore at Arizona
|RODEO
|1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Game of the Week- Triple Header, Nashville, Tenn.
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.
|RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
|4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Broncos at Knights
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Sporting KC
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:20 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica
|9:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. France, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica
|SOFTBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles and Doubles Finals; WTA-Singles Final
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 2
|4 p.m.
ESPN — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 2
|YOUTH BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game Youth Baseball – 13U Select: East vs. West, Knoxville, Tenn. —
