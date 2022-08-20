Sports on TV for Sunday, August 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, August 21 AUTO RACING 10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross:…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, August 21 AUTO RACING 10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, St Jean d’Angely, France

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, St Jean d’Angely, France

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

5 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

BIG3 BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

CBS — All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE, Atlanta

5 p.m.

CBS — BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Georgia

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego at Colorado

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington (Taped)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Hawaii at Arizona St.

CYCLING 9:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, Breda to Breda, 119.9 miles, Netherlands

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

2 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS 12:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Events, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Santa Clara, Utah vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Takarazuka, Japan, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Massapequa, N.Y., Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Houston at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

NFLN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at NY Giants

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Baltimore at Arizona

RODEO 1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Game of the Week- Triple Header, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Broncos at Knights

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Sporting KC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. France, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica

SOFTBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS 12 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles and Doubles Finals; WTA-Singles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 2

4 p.m.

ESPN — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 2

YOUTH BASEBALL 12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game Youth Baseball – 13U Select: East vs. West, Knoxville, Tenn. —

