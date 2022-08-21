Sports on TV for Monday, August 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 22 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m. ESPN — Little…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 22 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Chinese Taipei vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 21, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 22, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 23, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 24, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Miami at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Atlanta at NY Jets

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds —

