Slovakian tennis player Martin suspended in doping case

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 8:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — Tennis player Andrej Martin was suspended Tuesday for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.

Martin, whose career ranking peaked at 93 in 2020, was No. 191 at the time of the positive test. He has a career record of 27-38 and lost in qualifying rounds at each Grand Slam singles tournament this year.

The ITIA said he is suspended from playing or attending events while the case is prosecuted.

