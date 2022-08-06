Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday.

Vázquez put Cincinnati up 1-0 in the 50th minute with his 14th goal of the season and Brenner Souza da Silva pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Barreal scored in the 71st minute to cap the scoring for Cincinnati (8-8-8).

Philadelphia (12-3-9) averted a shutout in just its third loss of the season when Paxten Aaronson scored in the 77th minute.

Roman Celentano made one save for Cincinnati. Andre Blake totaled four saves for the Union.

Vázquez and Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi are tied for the goals lead. Driussi played later Saturday.

