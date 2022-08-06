WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Home » Sports » Second-half surge sends Cincinnati…

Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday.

Vázquez put Cincinnati up 1-0 in the 50th minute with his 14th goal of the season and Brenner Souza da Silva pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Barreal scored in the 71st minute to cap the scoring for Cincinnati (8-8-8).

Philadelphia (12-3-9) averted a shutout in just its third loss of the season when Paxten Aaronson scored in the 77th minute.

Roman Celentano made one save for Cincinnati. Andre Blake totaled four saves for the Union.

Vázquez and Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi are tied for the goals lead. Driussi played later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up